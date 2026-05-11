Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Buys Shares of 21,244 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1%

PPG Industries stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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