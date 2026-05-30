Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $48.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,170 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $380.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $345.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.94.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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