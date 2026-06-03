Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $8.76 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,659,819.53. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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