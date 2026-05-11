Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,381 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE DECK opened at $100.42 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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