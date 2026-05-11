Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock worth $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock worth $310,330,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock worth $230,406,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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