Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 44,921 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,921 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 397.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,201 shares of the company's stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 247.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 55.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 151.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Monster Beverage's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Key Headlines Impacting Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Monster Beverage earnings report

Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong.

Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating.

Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted particularly strong international demand, with overseas sales up sharply and now making up a larger share of total revenue. This supports the growth story, but investors may still watch whether that momentum persists.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here