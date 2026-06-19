Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 15,833 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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