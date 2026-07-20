Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,593 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,238,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,843,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 763,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 682,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,494,058.44. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 4,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,768.45. This represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.57.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.LTC Properties's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. LTC Properties's payout ratio is 92.31%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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