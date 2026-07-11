Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $27.32 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,965 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 70,546,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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