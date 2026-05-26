Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,212 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $277,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,753 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33,102.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,060,288 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $197,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,071 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,454,013 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $293,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,128 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $151,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4,504.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,808 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $55,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here