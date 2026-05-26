Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 58,582 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Free Report) by 567.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,903 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC's holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,767,657 shares of the company's stock worth $78,678,000 after buying an additional 94,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,851,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company's stock.

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Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 24.33%.The firm had revenue of $541.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,941.53. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares in the company, valued at $625,332.96. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JHG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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