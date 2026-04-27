Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,714 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,414,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $231.88 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $245.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.31. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $300.25.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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