Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,582 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.9%

INTC stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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