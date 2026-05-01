Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,596 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Trading Up 7.7%

VRT opened at $329.68 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $330.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.68.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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