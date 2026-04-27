Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,000.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $976.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $583.89 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $952.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total transaction of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,626.70. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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