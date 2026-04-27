Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,010 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $37,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $174.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $122.41 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

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