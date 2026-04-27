Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,412 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,083,296,000 after acquiring an additional 923,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,051,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 770,235 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,721,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,772,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,760 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $76.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $329.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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