Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,090 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,260 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

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Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Company Study Completion

Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Guggenheim PT Update

Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Q1 Webcast

Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. H.R.8203 Bill

Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Earnings Preview

Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Insider Selling

Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen announced the planned retirement of EVP & Chief Technology Officer David M. Reese effective June 30, 2026, with a strategic leadership realignment — a governance event to watch, but presented as orderly and planned. CTO Retirement

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $344.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $360.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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