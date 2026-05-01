Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $378.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Western Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,404. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $434.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.33 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $441.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

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