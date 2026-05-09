Kestrel Investment Management Corp Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,650 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Integer makes up about 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Integer by 50,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $304,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,480 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $145,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,050 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $163,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $157,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Stock Up 0.3%

ITGR stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

See Also

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