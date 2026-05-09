Kestrel Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 407,600 Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Ecovyst makes up about 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 5,474,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company's stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts: Sign Up

Ecovyst Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ECVT opened at $14.15 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

View Our Latest Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ecovyst, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ecovyst wasn't on the list.

While Ecovyst currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here