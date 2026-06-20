Ketron Financial Buys Shares of 7,470 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ketron Financial purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Ketron Financial's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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