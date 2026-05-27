Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 451.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,161,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 4,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.5%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

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