Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 803.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,993 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 371,751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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