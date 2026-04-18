Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,354 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,609 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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