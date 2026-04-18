Key Capital Management INC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Key Capital Management INC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.67. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $427.93 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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