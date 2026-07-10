Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Key Financial Inc's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Key Financial Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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