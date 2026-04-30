Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,975 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group sharply raised its EPS forecasts, lifting FY2026 to $15.64 and FY2027 to $19.53 — well above consensus — which supports higher earnings expectations and a more bullish valuation outlook for TSM.

Erste Group sharply raised its EPS forecasts, lifting FY2026 to $15.64 and FY2027 to $19.53 — well above consensus — which supports higher earnings expectations and a more bullish valuation outlook for TSM. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating 2nm capacity (reportedly up ~70%) to capture surging AI demand, a direct revenue/capacity positive for high-margin advanced-node chips. Read More.

TSMC is accelerating 2nm capacity (reportedly up ~70%) to capture surging AI demand, a direct revenue/capacity positive for high-margin advanced-node chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight AI demand as the main growth driver (price targets and buy ratings rising), including bullish price forecasts and commentary arguing the stock can extend recent all‑time highs. Read More.

Multiple outlets highlight AI demand as the main growth driver (price targets and buy ratings rising), including bullish price forecasts and commentary arguing the stock can extend recent all‑time highs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, 24/7 Wall St.) emphasize TSMC’s strong Q1 results and dominant position in AI chips, which is driving buy ratings and optimism about continued top-line momentum. Read More.

Analyst and market commentary (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, 24/7 Wall St.) emphasize TSMC’s strong Q1 results and dominant position in AI chips, which is driving buy ratings and optimism about continued top-line momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC completed sale of its remaining Arm stake for roughly $231M via TSMC Partners — a small one‑off cash event that modestly boosts liquidity but has limited strategic impact. Read More.

TSMC completed sale of its remaining Arm stake for roughly $231M via TSMC Partners — a small one‑off cash event that modestly boosts liquidity but has limited strategic impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market flow effects: Taiwan’s market-cap jump (TSMC a large share) and eased domestic stock caps are drawing inflows, which supports higher multiples but also increases index concentration risk. Read More.

Macro/market flow effects: Taiwan’s market-cap jump (TSMC a large share) and eased domestic stock caps are drawing inflows, which supports higher multiples but also increases index concentration risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration cautions appear in coverage: after a >100% one‑year run and fresh highs, some analysts and articles flag stretched multiples and single‑name market concentration as downside risks if AI demand slows. Read More.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $393.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $161.75 and a 12-month high of $414.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $358.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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