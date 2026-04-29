Keybank National Association OH Has $118.44 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,440 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $118,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE APH opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fox Advisors reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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