Keybank National Association OH Has $20.34 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,676 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Trading Down 2.3%

ZTS opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.97 and a twelve month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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