Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3%

MU stock opened at $517.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $535.50.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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