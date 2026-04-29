Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 255,999 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $130,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,030,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $162.38.

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Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.1%

EMR opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $102.84 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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