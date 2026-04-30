Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,642 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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