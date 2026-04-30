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Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Tractor Supply logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • KeyBank National Association OH cut its stake in Tractor Supply by 15%, selling 71,060 shares and owning 401,553 shares valued at about $20.08 million, while institutional investors hold roughly 98.7% of the stock.
  • Tractor Supply posted an earnings miss for the quarter with $0.31 EPS vs. $0.35 expected and $3.59B revenue vs. $3.64B expected, set FY2026 guidance of $2.130–$2.230 EPS (analysts 2.15), and the stock traded down about 2.3% on the news.
  • Insiders and analysts are moving: executives sold substantial shares (222,348 shares sold in the last three months, including the CEO), and multiple brokers reduced price targets, leaving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a ~$47.96 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tractor Supply.

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,553 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 71,060 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.3%

TSCO stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $63.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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