Keybank National Association OH Purchases 76,384 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,712 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.57.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is -43.01%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

See Also

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