Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,861 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 43,175 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Comcast were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 119.4% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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