Keybank National Association OH Sells 12,031 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,242 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $561,678,000 after purchasing an additional 993,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,487 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $106,281,000 after purchasing an additional 652,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — UPS reported revenue and adjusted EPS above Street estimates, a sign that restructuring is stabilizing results and supporting fundamentals. Read More.

Q1 beat — UPS reported revenue and adjusted EPS above Street estimates, a sign that restructuring is stabilizing results and supporting fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Citi raised its price target to $127 and maintained a buy view; other firms nudged targets higher or kept buy ratings, giving upside validation to the rebound thesis. Read More.

Analyst support — Citi raised its price target to $127 and maintained a buy view; other firms nudged targets higher or kept buy ratings, giving upside validation to the rebound thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Income/institutional story — Coverage highlighting a ~6% yield and institutional buying is drawing income‑focused investors into the rebound narrative. Read More.

Income/institutional story — Coverage highlighting a ~6% yield and institutional buying is drawing income‑focused investors into the rebound narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management tone on margins — CEO Carol Tomé sounded optimistic about margin improvement, signaling management expects the operating profile to strengthen over time. Read More.

Management tone on margins — CEO Carol Tomé sounded optimistic about margin improvement, signaling management expects the operating profile to strengthen over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Network reshaping — UPS will close 27 additional parcel facilities (51 total for 2026) as it right‑sizes the network; this should reduce costs long term but adds execution risk near term. Read More.

Network reshaping — UPS will close 27 additional parcel facilities (51 total for 2026) as it right‑sizes the network; this should reduce costs long term but adds execution risk near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic transition from Amazon — Management reiterated plans to scale back certain Amazon work and focus on higher‑value customers; seen as part of the re‑mix toward more profitable volumes. Read More.

Strategic transition from Amazon — Management reiterated plans to scale back certain Amazon work and focus on higher‑value customers; seen as part of the re‑mix toward more profitable volumes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance unchanged — UPS held full‑year outlook despite the beat; investors wanted better near‑term visibility and reacted negatively to the lack of upside to guidance. Read More.

Guidance unchanged — UPS held full‑year outlook despite the beat; investors wanted better near‑term visibility and reacted negatively to the lack of upside to guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tariff refunds — UPS estimates roughly $5B in tariff refunds that will be returned to customers, which reduces near‑term cash/earnings upside and adds a regulatory/processing headwind. Read More.

Tariff refunds — UPS estimates roughly $5B in tariff refunds that will be returned to customers, which reduces near‑term cash/earnings upside and adds a regulatory/processing headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to mix and margins — Despite the beat, shares initially fell on weaker U.S. volumes, lower YoY profit and margin pressure, reflecting investor concern about the pace of recovery. Read More.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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