Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snowflake from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.04. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,313 shares of company stock valued at $67,477,780. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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