Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE KEYS opened at $350.60 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.86 and a 1-year high of $352.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $303.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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