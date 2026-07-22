Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $328.12 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average of $296.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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