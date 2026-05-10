Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $360.33 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.52 and a 12 month high of $367.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $308.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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