KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) posted positive Phase 3 BRUIN CLL‑322 results showing significantly extended progression‑free survival when added to venetoclax + rituximab — a fourth positive Phase 3 readout that meaningfully strengthens Lilly’s oncology franchise and potential label expansion. PR Newswire: Jaypirca Phase 3
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired preclinical ADC specialist CrossBridge in a roughly $300M deal, adding antibody‑drug conjugate expertise to its oncology pipeline — an inorganic move that accelerates biologics/ADC capabilities. FierceBiotech: CrossBridge acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly expanded external AI ties by enabling Vasa Therapeutics to use Lilly’s TuneLab AI/ML drug‑discovery models — this monetizes Lilly’s platform and can accelerate external partnerships and milestone revenue. Yahoo Finance: Vasa / TuneLab
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approval of Foundayo (Lilly’s oral GLP‑1 weight‑loss pill) continues to underpin the company’s blockbuster growth narrative and long‑term revenue trajectory in obesity care. The Motley Fool: Foundayo approval
- Neutral Sentiment: Media speculation about a long‑term bull case (e.g., a Forbes piece arguing LLY could reach $2,000) boosts narrative optimism but is highly model‑dependent and not new fundamental news. Forbes: LLY $2,000 thesis
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price‑target activity is mixed — outlets show fresh raises (to $880 and to $1,327), highlighting divergent views on near‑term valuation vs. long‑term growth. Investors should note wide target dispersion. American Banking News: PT $880 American Banking News: PT $1,327
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Novo Nordisk’s new partnership with OpenAI to speed drug development underscores intensifying AI‑driven competition in the obesity/GLP‑1 space, which could pressure market share and future growth assumptions for Lilly. Pharmaceutical-Technology: Novo + OpenAI
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,224.59.
View Our Latest Research Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of LLY opened at $922.83 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $980.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $871.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
(Free Report
)
Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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