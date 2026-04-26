Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,831 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.35%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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