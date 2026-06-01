Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Kimco Realty worth $386,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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