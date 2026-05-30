Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,180 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 111,177 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6%

KMI stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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