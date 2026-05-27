King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 91,976 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,976 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $154,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here