King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,777 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $110,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Expressive Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. TrustBank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,093.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,061 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Positive Sentiment: Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Article Title

Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Article Title

Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Article Title

Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Article Title

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs agreed to a $500 million settlement in the long-running 1MDB shareholder case. While the settlement clarifies legal exposure, it is a reminder of lingering litigation costs and reputational overhangs that can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $994.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.17 and a 52 week high of $1,016.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $900.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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