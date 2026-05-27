King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,266 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $170,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say PG can keep growing in 2026 by leaning on iconic brands like Tide and Pampers and using innovation-led pricing, suggesting its pricing strategy may help offset cautious consumer demand. Article Title

Analysts say PG can keep growing in 2026 by leaning on iconic brands like Tide and Pampers and using innovation-led pricing, suggesting its pricing strategy may help offset cautious consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: PG was highlighted in a comparison with Church & Dwight as a consumer-staples giant with a broader category reach and stronger innovation execution, reinforcing its defensive growth profile. Article Title

PG was highlighted in a comparison with Church & Dwight as a consumer-staples giant with a broader category reach and stronger innovation execution, reinforcing its defensive growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a $205 million investment in a new automated logistics facility in Georgia, a move that should expand distribution capacity and improve operational efficiency over time. Article Title

Procter & Gamble announced a $205 million investment in a new automated logistics facility in Georgia, a move that should expand distribution capacity and improve operational efficiency over time. Neutral Sentiment: PG also appeared in broader dividend and inflation-focused commentary, which may support interest in the stock as a defensive income name, but these pieces did not point to any company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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