King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $515,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $446.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.52 and a 200-day moving average of $358.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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