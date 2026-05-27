King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $119,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,470,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,086,000 after buying an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,069,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tractor Supply Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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